Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.51 billion-$19.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.83 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.02. 51,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day moving average is $89.37. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

