Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:ESBA)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ESBA opened at $8.14 on Thursday. Empire State Realty OP has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empire State Realty OP stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Empire State Realty OP were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

