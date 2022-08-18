Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Up 4.7%

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $141.21 and last traded at $140.91. 672 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 338,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WIRE. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Encore Wire Trading Up 6.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.00. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $5.57. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The company had revenue of $838.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,603,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Stories

