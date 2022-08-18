Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UUUU. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Noble Financial began coverage on Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.38.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of UUUU opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.02 million, a P/E ratio of 309.50 and a beta of 1.42. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $11.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 48.40%. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,916,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,818,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,537,000 after buying an additional 208,548 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 28.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,239,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,087,000 after buying an additional 1,389,280 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth about $25,287,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,545,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after buying an additional 130,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

