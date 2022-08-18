Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Shares Gap Down to $5.32

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.32, but opened at $5.13. Energy Vault shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 2,952 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NRGV. Guggenheim upped their target price on Energy Vault to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Energy Vault to $11.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Vault currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Energy Vault Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRGV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at about $376,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

Energy Vault Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

