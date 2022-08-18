Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ERF. CIBC upped their target price on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Enerplus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:ERF opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

About Enerplus

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Enerplus by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 449,662 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 76,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Enerplus by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 571,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 49,121 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.