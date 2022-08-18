Engie (EPA:ENGI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.12

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €12.12 ($12.37) and traded as high as €13.00 ($13.27). Engie shares last traded at €12.85 ($13.11), with a volume of 3,147,056 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENGI shares. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($17.35) price target on Engie in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($15.82) price target on Engie in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($17.86) price target on Engie in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.20 ($20.61) target price on Engie in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

