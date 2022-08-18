ENI (NYSE:E) Price Target Lowered to €14.10 at Morgan Stanley

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

E has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ENI from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ENI from €14.00 ($14.29) to €14.50 ($14.80) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.76.

ENI Stock Performance

ENI stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,022. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $27.64. ENI has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $32.56.

Institutional Trading of ENI

ENI Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in ENI in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the first quarter worth about $693,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in ENI by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 158,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

