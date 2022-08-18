EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Trading Up 7.4%

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.57. Approximately 22,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,893,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENLC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

In other news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,908.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $1,377,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 935,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,584,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 741,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,908.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth about $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 85.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 39.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

