Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Up to $21.41

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.41, but opened at $22.11. Enovix shares last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 30,259 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Enovix news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 989,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,791,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enovix news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 989,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,791,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,401,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,980 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

