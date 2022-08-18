Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,931,000 after buying an additional 38,821 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,842,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,146,000 after purchasing an additional 245,615 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 46.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,497,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,880 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,157,000 after buying an additional 300,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $27.31. The company had a trading volume of 31,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,055,472. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.59%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

