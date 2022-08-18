Enzyme Reaches Market Capitalization of $55.73 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $55.73 million and $2.53 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for $27.34 or 0.00117353 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,294.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004347 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00129527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00034441 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00068031 BTC.

About Enzyme

MLN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,273 coins and its circulating supply is 2,038,529 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enzyme Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

