EPG Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

EPG Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,688,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 2,506,550.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 350,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 350,917 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 556.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 120,147 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 208.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 139,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after buying an additional 94,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $60.25 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $76.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.78.

