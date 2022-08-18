EPG Wealth Management LLC Invests $77,000 in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ring Energy

In other news, major shareholder William R. Kruse purchased 507,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $1,354,261.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,446,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,903,351.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ring Energy Stock Performance

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

REI opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $303.49 million, a P/E ratio of -94.30 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Ring Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

