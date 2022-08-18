EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,206 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $1,076,420,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $228,638,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $181,177,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $116,959,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $82,722,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $52.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

