EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,595 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 113,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,880,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,038,000 after purchasing an additional 317,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Price Performance

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ET opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.90. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.60%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

