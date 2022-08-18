EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,722 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,722 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average is $70.37. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.67 per share. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

