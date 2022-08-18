EPG Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $1,864,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,133,773 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after buying an additional 536,379 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,905 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 35,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

NYSE F opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

