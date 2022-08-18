Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Lowered to $822.00 at Barclays

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $823.00 to $822.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.
EQIX has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.75.
Equinix Stock Performance
Shares of EQIX stock opened at $706.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 100.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.48. Equinix has a 52-week low of $606.12 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $663.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $691.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Equinix
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,168,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Equinix Company Profile
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equinix (EQIX)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.