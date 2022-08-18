Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Lowered to $822.00 at Barclays

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $823.00 to $822.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

EQIX has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.75.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $706.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 100.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.48. Equinix has a 52-week low of $606.12 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $663.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $691.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Equinix

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,507 shares of company stock worth $3,859,086 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,168,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.