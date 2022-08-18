Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given New 304.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from 287.00 to 304.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. DNB Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $245.56.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE EQNR opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average is $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $36.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. Research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 851,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile



Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

