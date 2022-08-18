Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.85. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $15.10 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.93 EPS.

CPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Callon Petroleum Trading Up 3.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $40.47 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 489.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

