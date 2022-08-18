Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Gamida Cell in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Gamida Cell’s current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GMDA. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Gamida Cell stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $194.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Gamida Cell by 539.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 47.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

