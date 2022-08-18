Equius Partners Inc. Sells 4,930 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Equius Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 23.0% of Equius Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Equius Partners Inc. owned 0.88% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $53,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 150,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.25. 661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,614. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average is $45.17. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $52.22.

