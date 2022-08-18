Equius Partners Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Equius Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for 0.1% of Equius Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth $415,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,314,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIHP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.71. The stock had a trading volume of 154,788 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82.

