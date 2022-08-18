Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. 18,736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,085,538 shares.The stock last traded at $278.74 and had previously closed at $276.52.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.60.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.85.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

