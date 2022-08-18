Ethereum Gold 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $451.00 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (ETG) traded 52.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $202,008.85 and approximately $451.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,409.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004325 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00129355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00034562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00067434 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG.

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

