Etsy, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Etsy in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $116.91 on Thursday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,029,375. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 71.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 403.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 125.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

