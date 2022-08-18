Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Raises Dividend to $0.64 Per Share

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th. This is a boost from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.62.

Evans Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Evans Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Evans Bancorp to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Shares of EVBN stock opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Evans Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $207.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Evans Bancorp ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

