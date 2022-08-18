Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Bought by Glaxis Capital Management LLC

Glaxis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Everi comprises approximately 1.2% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVRI. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Everi by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 520,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Everi by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Everi by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 185,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everi by 15.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Everi by 8.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRI opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 2.50. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $26.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,848 shares of company stock valued at $613,536. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

