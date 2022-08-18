Evil Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.00 (EVIL)

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Evil Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Evil Coin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Evil Coin has a market cap of $59,105.15 and $2.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Evil Coin Coin Profile

EVIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evil Coin is evilcoin.xyz.

Evil Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EvilCoin was created to embrace, reward and inspire “evil”. EVIL is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X11 algorithm, it allows fast and anonymous transactions across the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evil Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evil Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

