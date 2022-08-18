Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Exchange Income Price Performance

TSE:EIF opened at C$48.72 on Thursday. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$37.79 and a 12 month high of C$51.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47. The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.83.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EIF. TD Securities upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.20.

Insider Activity

About Exchange Income

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin acquired 10,000 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$41.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$418,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$418,500.

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.