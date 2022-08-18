Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

EIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.20.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$48.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$37.79 and a 1 year high of C$51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83.

In other Exchange Income news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$41.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$418,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$418,500.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

