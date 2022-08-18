Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,100 shares during the period. Exelixis accounts for 1.5% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Exelixis worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 72.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of EXEL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,735. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.60. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $342,566.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 239,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,085.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Exelixis to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

