eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $149,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,770,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $154,530.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $164,610.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $159,390.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $150,930.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $137,070.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $140,220.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $3,014,000.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 6,390 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $96,169.50.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 41,270 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $619,462.70.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 161,985 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $2,439,494.10.

eXp World Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,223. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 3.05. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $55.43.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in eXp World by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,774,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,925,000 after buying an additional 143,551 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 31.7% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,349,000 after buying an additional 599,735 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 114.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 881,750 shares during the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $52,988,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,914,000 after buying an additional 99,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Articles

