Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Lance A. Soliday Sells 636 Shares

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $114.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.62. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.70 and a one year high of $217.72.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.77) EPS. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Expedia Group by 5,265.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $294,454,000 after buying an additional 1,476,800 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $236,266,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 727.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $135,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.