Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Short Interest Update

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.38.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,361,000 after buying an additional 1,812,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $188,947,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after acquiring an additional 902,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 266.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,083,000 after acquiring an additional 858,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,891,000 after purchasing an additional 761,882 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $106.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.04. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $92.58 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

