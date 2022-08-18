Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $13.32 EPS

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($13.61) by $13.32, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:EXAI traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.44. 361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,994. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exscientia has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.09% of the company’s stock.
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
