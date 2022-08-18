Fantom (FTM) Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Fantom has a total market cap of $915.81 million and $198.85 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,515.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003839 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004305 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002174 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00129446 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00034878 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00069900 BTC.
Fantom Coin Profile
Fantom (FTM) is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Fantom Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.
