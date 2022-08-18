Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.81

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.81 and traded as low as $31.38. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $31.84, with a volume of 18,616 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $416.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.95 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 11.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 2,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $102,317.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,159.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 17.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

See Also

