Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,534. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.39. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.27%.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

