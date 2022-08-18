Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Short Interest Down 8.3% in July

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fat Projects Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the first quarter worth $282,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the first quarter worth $553,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Fat Projects Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:FATP opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.

Fat Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

