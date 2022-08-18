Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Ferroglobe Trading Down 0.8 %

Ferroglobe stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 5.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 13.9% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 45,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 28.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

