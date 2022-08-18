Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-$7.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.62 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.78 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.74.

Shares of FIS traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,472. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $135.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.20.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

