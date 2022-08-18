Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,003,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,913,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after buying an additional 1,880,800 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,018,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,084,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,064,000 after buying an additional 811,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,122,000 after buying an additional 636,018 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

