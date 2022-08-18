Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 38,779 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,779 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 421,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,833. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.55.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

