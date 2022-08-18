Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 8,727 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,342,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $517,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,649. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.79.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

