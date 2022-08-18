Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 17,429 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.6% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,405,000 after purchasing an additional 61,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 544,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,668,000 after purchasing an additional 52,186 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $62.14. 7,636,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

