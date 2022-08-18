Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.69. 1,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,065. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.51 and a one year high of $74.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.26 and its 200 day moving average is $67.75.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

