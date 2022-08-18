Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.19% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.85. 6,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,295. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.90. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.73 and a one year high of $100.10.

