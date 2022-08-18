Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 22,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.14. The stock had a trading volume of 50,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,599,320. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.98. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

